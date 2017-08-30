Cameron Meredith injury increases Bears need for Kevin White to “take over”

Posted by Josh Alper on August 30, 2017, 10:54 AM EDT
Getty Images

The Bears have had plenty of experience with losing key wide receivers to injuries in the last few years, although there’s one difference this year than the last two.

Kevin White isn’t the receiver staring at a lost season. White has played in just four games over his first two NFL seasons, but it is Cameron Meredith who will miss this year because of the torn ACL he suffered in last Sunday’s game against the Titans.

White was a first-round pick in 2015 and said, via the Associated Press, that he feels the need “to step it up a little more” in the wake of Meredith’s loss. Fellow wideout Victor Cruz seems to think “a little more” is just scraping the surface of what the Bears need from White this year.

“He’s a great player and I think in talking to him he understands how good he can be; it’s just a matter of putting that work in out here on the practice field to reap those benefits,” Cruz said, via the team’s website. “He’s been up and down with injuries, so this is the year where he has to take over and be the guy that they drafted him to be. I think he’s ready for that and I think he’s conscious of the pressure that’s on him and he’s relishing it.”

The Bears will need more than one player to succeed at wideout if their offense is going to be on solid footing with Meredith out of the lineup, but a leap from and continued health for White would be a pretty good place to start that effort.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Cameron Meredith injury increases Bears need for Kevin White to “take over”

  2. While I would be thrilled to be wrong here, I yet to see anything out of Kevin White to make me think that he’s ever going to live up to where he was drafted. For a guy that was clocked so fast in college/combine, he sure doesn’t seem to create any separation while actually playing football. He also hasn’t seemed to figure out how to use his big body to create space yet either. Right now, Kendall Wright is looking like a better player.

    Honestly, I don’t see any of the wideouts picking up all the targets/slack here. I would expect for the Offense to be more TE heavy (really good depth there) this year, and I would love to see if they can use Cohen as a Darren Sproles and get him the ball 10+ times a game. He’s shown a lot of speed and good vision, and splitting him wide and hitting him out of the backfield a handful of times a game should be a priority. He could be a good big play weapon if he’s used right.

Leave a Reply