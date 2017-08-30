Cap percentage still not in play for quarterback contracts

AP

Multiple players have tried, none have succeeded. Yet.

With the salary cap growing by 37 percent since 2013 and contracts negotiated in past years not aging well because of it, no player has been able to secure a clause in a long-term deal ensuring a certain cap percentage in the out years of a contract. Former Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis tried to get it in 2010, and Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins tried to get it in 2016.

It’s unclear whether quarterback Matthew Stafford tried to get it. While he arguably will need it in 2021 and 2022, if the salary cap and the quarterback market continue to climb, Stafford will get $108.5 million over the next four years. If, after that, the market has gone haywire, the Lions could rip up the last two years of the deal and give him another.

So what will it take for a player to get protection from a guaranteed percentage of the cap? Most likely, it will take a franchise quarterback making it to the open market, with multiple teams chasing him and the quarterback playing one against the other. Even then, the Management Council likely will resist, because once one team does it other teams may follow suit.

For now, teams have resisted because it strips away the benefit of the back end of a long-term deal, where salary numbers that seemed fair to the player at signing become much more than fair to the teams over time. If a player is guaranteed a certain piece of the pie and the pie keeps growing, the piece keeps growing, too.

Under the current system, once a long-term deal gets past the first two or three years, the team hold a year-to-year option on whether to keep it going. If the numbers look good to the team, the team will “honor” the contract. If the numbers don’t, the team will either squeeze the player to take less or cut him. The player, having committed to the duration of the deal, has no real options.

Tying those later years to growth in the cap will make teams more inclined to think the player is getting too much, and in turn to lose the benefit of otherwise affordable years that remain after the front end of the deal has been paid out. Inevitably, someone else will try to get that term. Eventually, maybe someone will succeed.