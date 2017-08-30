Cowboys to host telethon during Thursday night practice

Getty Images

When news of the cancellation of Thursday’s preseason game broke, Jason Witten asked reporters if they knew what the Cowboys’ practice schedule was Thursday. While 30 other teams play, and the Texans deal with personal matters at home, the Cowboys will hold a unique event to support relief efforts in Houston.

The Cowboys will practice at AT&T Stadium from 6-7:30 p.m. CT on Thursday. While the Cowboys will close the practice to the public, more than 20 markets in Texas will televise it. It will include a live telethon, with players and former players manning the phones.

Facebook (Dallas Cowboys) and Periscope (@dallascowboys) will live stream the broadcast of the telethon.

The phone number to make a donation is 844-790-5687. The Cowboys will activate the number only from 6-7:30 p.m. CT Thursday during the telethon.

The Cowboys were scheduled to play the Texans in the preseason finale in Houston before Hurricane Harvey. The game was moved to AT&T Stadium earlier this week before the NFL decided to cancel it so the Texans could return home Wednesday.