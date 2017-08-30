Cutting Haden could be the final precursor to cutting Osweiler

Posted by Mike Florio on August 30, 2017, 11:49 AM EDT
AP

When it comes to NFL bookkeeping, the salary cap receives most of the focus. But a far more important concept within each of 32 organizations is the budget.

Set each year by the people who own the team, the budget determines how much is available to be devoted to paying players, regardless of whether those players are on the team or not — and regardless of whether the salary cap easily allows those transactions.

For the Browns, some see the decision to remove cornerback Joe Haden‘s $11 million from the books as a precursor to paying quarterback Brock Osweiler up to $16 million to not play for the team. Cutting Osweiler, whose salary is fully guaranteed, would be the last step of a process that commenced in March, when the Browns bought a second-round pick from the Texans by taking on Osweiler’s contract.

It’s been believed for months that the Browns eventually would cut Osweiler if they can’t trade him. Barring a freak Bridgewater-style injury over the next week or so, there will be no market for Osweiler. So the Browns may indeed cut him, hopeful that someone else would sign him to a one-year minimum deal of $775,000 and reduce the amount the Browns will eat to $15.225 million.

Dumping Haden’s $11 million salary (with $4 million guaranteed, subject to offset) narrows the net cash consequence of the Osweiler trade to $4.225 million. Coupled with the recent release of defensive linemen Desmond Bryant, the Browns already have cleared the $15.225 million (or $16 million), and then some.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Cutting Haden could be the final precursor to cutting Osweiler

  5. pkrjones says:
    August 30, 2017 at 12:08 pm
    Is there a prize for being the 1st team to $40Mil dead money in a single season?
    ———————

    If there is the Saints already won it with $42m in dead money last year. The new high water mark for mismanagement, eclipsing the previous high of $34m they also set the year before and still no one talks about it.

  6. But I thought “Sashi” was the smartest guy in the room? Didnt he hire former baseball guys so he could use “analytics” and play “moneyball”?

  9. scarletmacaw says:
    August 30, 2017 at 11:53 am
    So the net result is that the browns traded Joe Haden and $4M for a second round pick?
    ______________________________________________________________
    Nope, Brock’s contract is fully guaranteed so it was an extra 16 mill on top of that.

  11. The Browns got a low 2nd round pick but had to give up a high 3rd round pick, for the obligation to pay Osweiller for a year.

    The Browns came out poorly in this trade, and the Texans came out ahead.

  12. jagsfan1 says:
    August 30, 2017 at 12:28 pm
    But I thought “Sashi” was the smartest guy in the room? Didnt he hire former baseball guys so he could use “analytics” and play “moneyball”?

    —-

    Says a Jags fan who just named a poor QB as their starter – again – and who has no chance at achieving this year and likely for a few years to come.

    Everyone plays analytics, including your team they just don’t do it very well. It’s been done since the salary cap came into being. This is good GMing. Fits within the cap, focuses on young, talented players instead of overhyped players with bloated contracts. The Browns offset a good move buying a pick by moving underperforming players with bloated contracts off the books. I love Haden but he is not the player he was when they signed the contract.

Leave a Reply