Posted by Mike Florio on August 30, 2017, 3:23 PM EDT
Before PFT became part of NBC in 2009, PFT marketed an NBC product — the Rotoworld fantasy football draft guide. The sales were strong to quite strong, which laid the foundation for a relationship that has been quite strong to frickin’ strong.

And so out of a sense of nostalgia (since we no longer get a piece of the action for the number of draft guides we sell), we give you the Rotoworld 2017 Fantasy Football Draft Guide.

Apart from the fact that it’s relatively inexpensive and highly effective, here’s why you should buy it: Other folks in your league already have.

What’s that? You think I don’t know whether they have. That’s true. But here’s the other reality. You don’t know that they haven’t.

But you know that you can, right now. If you want to win the league — and more importantly if you want to avoid whatever indignity may be visited upon you if you finish last — buy it now.

Here’s a freebie. If you have the first overall pick in the draft, take David Johnson.

3 responses to “Dominate your draft with the Rotoworld Fantasy Football Draft Guide

  2. if you need this to play fantasy football then you really don’t need to be playing. its already too easy for the non fan to play as it is with all the shows and what not. play this guy, sit him, get this guy on waivers….geez! do your own research and put in the work watching film for goodness sakes

  3. Better thing to do in the comment thread here is pick a BUST and a BOOM, or rather a player who will over perform their ADP and a player who will under perform their ADP.

    I will go first –

    Bust – Dez Bryant will not earn his second round draft position.

    Boom – I am saying rookie back Marlon Mack for Indy or rookie wideout Kenny Golladay from Detroit will absolutely earn a “worth drafting” season and since neither are going in standard 12 team drafts, they are good choices in my mind.

