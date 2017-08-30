Dominate your draft with the Rotoworld Fantasy Football Draft Guide

Before PFT became part of NBC in 2009, PFT marketed an NBC product — the Rotoworld fantasy football draft guide. The sales were strong to quite strong, which laid the foundation for a relationship that has been quite strong to frickin’ strong.

And so out of a sense of nostalgia (since we no longer get a piece of the action for the number of draft guides we sell), we give you the Rotoworld 2017 Fantasy Football Draft Guide.

Apart from the fact that it’s relatively inexpensive and highly effective, here’s why you should buy it: Other folks in your league already have.

What’s that? You think I don’t know whether they have. That’s true. But here’s the other reality. You don’t know that they haven’t.

But you know that you can, right now. If you want to win the league — and more importantly if you want to avoid whatever indignity may be visited upon you if you finish last — buy it now.

Here’s a freebie. If you have the first overall pick in the draft, take David Johnson.