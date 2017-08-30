Eagles sign Steven Means to one-year extension

Getty Images

The Eagles announced they have signed defensive end Steven Means to a one-year contract extension through 2018. It indicates Means will make the team’s 53-player roster.

Means, who was entering the final year of a three-year, $1.8 million deal, has made 2.5 sacks in the preseason while in competition with Alex McCalister as a reserve defensive end.

Means, 26, originally was a fifth-round pick of the Bucs in 2013. He spent time with the Ravens and Texans before landing with the Eagles in October 2015. He had one sack in eight games for the Eagles last season.