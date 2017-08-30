Falcons add defensive tackle A.J. Jefferson, waive Bra’Lon Cherry

Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons signed former Mississippi State defensive tackle A.J. Jefferson and waived wide receiver Bra'Lon Cherry on Tuesday.

Jefferson was a two-year starter at defensive end for Mississippi State but was listed as a tackle on the league transaction report. He originally signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent, appearing in two preseason games before being released last week.

Jefferson had 12.5 sacks, 35 tackles for loss and six forced fumbles during his four years at Mississippi State.

Cherry initially signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent but was released to clear roster space for the signing of Eric Decker. He then signed with Atlanta in July and caught one pass for 17 yards in two preseason games before being waived on Tuesday.