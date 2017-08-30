Falcons start their cuts, clear five names off the roster

Getty Images

The Falcons began the process of moving from 90 to 53, reaching an injury settlement with one and waiving four more.

They reached the settlement with tackle Kevin Graf, who suffered an ankle injury in the third preseason game.

Graf spent some time on their practice squad last year and one game on the active roster, and the former Southern Cal tackle has also spent time with the Eagles and Colts.

The Falcons also waived four undrafted rookies: Wide receiver Reginald Davis III, offensive tackle Wil Freeman, and safeties Jordan Moore and Deron Washington.