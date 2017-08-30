Harold Henderson will be working on Labor Day weekend

Getty Images

Amid indications that Harold Henderson will be presiding over the Ezekiel Elliott appeal hearing through Thursday, Henderson will be spending the last unofficial weekend of summer officially busting his ass.

He faces a tight turnaround to get the resolution finalized before Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET, the moment at which players who aren’t officially suspended for a given week won’t be suspended for that week. The league office previously has told PFT that Elliott will be permitted to play until the suspension is indeed finalized. Thus, if Henderson doesn’t issue a ruling by late Tuesday afternoon, Elliott will be available on Sunday night against the Giants in Dallas.

Even if Henderson manages to crank out a final decision by Tuesday, a judge could delay the suspension pending the outcome of litigation in federal court. Still, to even get to that point, Henderson has to finish his work. And he’s going to have his work cut out for him on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.