Hue Jackson has no doubt the Browns are better than last year

Getty Images

The Browns may not be playoff contenders, but coach Hue Jackson is confident that he has a better team now than he did last year, when he went 1-15.

Asked on PFT Live what he is expecting from 2017, Jackson said, “That we get better.”

“When I look at our team, I think our roster’s better, I think we’re performing better, I just think the whole goal for us is to get better all the way around: Offensively, defensively and special teams,” Jackson said.

Jackson said the line of scrimmage, where the Browns have added center JC Tretter, guard Kevin Zeitler and defensive end Myles Garrett, are clearly better than in 2016.

“Both of our lines, offensive line and defensive line, I think we’ve improved in those areas tremendously,” Jackson said.

The Browns are still mostly in rebuilding mode, but 1-15 again would be a major disappointment. Jackson doesn’t see that happening.