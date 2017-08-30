Hue Jackson wants Joe Haden, but knows that isn’t his call

AP

Hue Jackson’s in a tricky and public-facing spot.

While he knows his front office is shopping a number of older and expensive players — including cornerback Joe Haden — he’s still the one who has to work with those players every day. So when he was asked about the trade talks, of course he said he wanted to keep them.

“I trust [executive] Sashi [Brown] and his group to make the right decisions that I think is best for our football team,” Jackson said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “Do I want Joe Haden on our football team? Yes, but whatever our organization thinks is best for our football team, that’s what we’ll do.”

Jackson didn’t bother denying the reports the team was seeing if they could find the right deal for the veteran corner (or for offensive lineman Cameron Erving), as those particular cats are out of the bag.

“This is the time of year where everything starts happening,” Jackson said. “Things start getting said. Obviously, I don’t know that. But we’ll deal with those things as we move forward.”

But even though Haden’s due to make $11.1 million this year and is 28 years old (the numbers the front office are looking at), Jackson praised his work in camp after coming off offseason surgery.

“He’s played well in our games,” Jackson said of Haden. “So he’s a huge piece of what we do on defense and we’ll just keep moving from there. You guys catch me when I’m coming off the field with all these things that I know nothing about, so let’s stay after it.”

Of course, Jackson’s interest in keeping guys such as Haden is also pragmatic, as they give him a better chance to win games this year, while he’s trying to develop the franchise’s next quarterback of the future.