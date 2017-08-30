J.J. Watt hurricane fund now north of $5 million

Getty Images

Texans defender J.J. Watt has made the call, and Americans everywhere are responding. After an initial goal of $200,000, Watt now has raised more than $5 million for flood relief in and around Houston.

The number keeps moving, so the goal keeps moving, too.

The new goal is $6 million, and it seems like just a matter of time before the goal moves again.

If you haven’t contributed (or if you have), throw a few bucks into the Watt fund. It’s going to take billions to rebuild the area, but it obviously takes millions to get to billions.

The good news is the millions are coming, from various different places. Even at $5 or $10 at a time, it’s all adding up.