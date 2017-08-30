J.J. Watt raises fundraising goal to $10 million, distribution starts Sunday

Getty Images

J.J. Watt began a Hurricane Harvey relief fund Sunday night with a conservative goal of $200,000. Less than 72 hours later, his YouCaring site has topped $6.62 million.

The Texans defensive end now has raised the goal to $10 million with plans for the distribution of supplies beginning Sunday.

“We’re going to get to work,” Watt said. “We’ve all seen what’s happened. We just passed the $6 million mark on the fundraiser. I’ve upped the goal to $10 million because everything’s bigger in Texas. Why not? Ten million dollars is something we can do.

“I’ve already begun the process. We’re filling the semi-trucks as we speak. Many people have donated their trucks, their time, donated food, water, clothing, generators, things like that. The goal is this weekend. We’re going to get those trucks down here by this weekend and the tentative plan is Sunday. . . . We’re going to hand out those supplies. The whole process, I’m going to keep the people updated. I want these people to know that their money is going directly to the people of Houston. I want them to be able to see [it].”

The site shows more than 69,000 donors and includes a $1 million contribution from Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk and $50,000 from Rockets guard Chris Paul.

“We’re going to do everything we can to rebuild the city,” Watt said, via John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. “It’s not just the big donors, either. It’s the small donors. Whatever you can donate, it’s incredibly appreciated. I’m going to do whatever I can to make sure that money gets directly out to the people.

“It’s a fluid situation. It’s obviously very difficult to coordinate. I just want to do my best. I’m not going to be perfect, but I’m doing everything I can. It’s not me. I’m just the one trying to organize it all. I’m just very glad I can use my platform.”

Watt pointed out how the storm has brought everyone together for a cause.

“It’s extremely difficult to watch,” Watt said. “It’s also been unbelievably motivational to see firefighters, police officers, everyday citizens helping each other out, lifting each other up. It’s been an unbelievable thing to witness what happens in a time of crisis.

“The most difficult times bring out the best in humanity. I think that’s what we’re seeing right now. We’re seeing humans helping humans. It doesn’t matter. Rich, poor, black, white, it doesn’t matter. Everybody is helping everybody. That’s the most important thing in a time like this.”

Here’s where to donate.