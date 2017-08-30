Jags owner Shad Khan open to swapping home dates with Texans

Getty Images

There’s been no word from the league on the status of the Week One Texans home game against the Jaguars.

But if the league wanted to flip the home games between the AFC South rivals, Jaguars owner Shad Khan would not be opposed to it.

Khan issued a statement saying he was prepared to follow the league’s lead on any decision regarding the Sept. 10 game currently scheduled for Houston.

“The Jacksonville Jaguars will support whatever scheduling decision the NFL makes,” Khan said. “What’s most important to me and everyone in Jacksonville isn’t where we’ll play the Texans on Week One, but that the City of Houston and its people recover quickly, safely and successfully.”

The two teams play each other in Jacksonville on Dec. 17, and swapping those dates seems like a reasonable proposal.

It might create some competitive advantage issues (giving the Texans three straight home games to close the season and three straight road games for the Jaguars), but Khan’s right in that that’s not a major concern.

With the flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey causing widespread damage in Houston, local authorities will have much more important things to do than make sure 70,000 people get in and out of a football game safely.