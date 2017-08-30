Jay Gruden knocking on wood when it comes to Josh Doctson’s health

Getty Images

Wide receiver Josh Doctson‘s first NFL season was an almost total washout because of an Achilles injury and his second season hasn’t gotten off to a much better start.

It’s a hamstring that’s a problem for Doctson this time and he has missed two of the Redskins’ three preseason games while dealing with the injury. Coach Jay Gruden said Tuesday that Doctson could have played last Sunday if it were a regular season game, but didn’t downplay the impact that injuries have had on the wideout’s brief professional career.

“Well, it’s been an issue. We’ve only had him a year, a little bit over a year now, and he hasn’t really done a lot with us unfortunately, but I think he’s going to overcome these,” Gruden said, via ESPN.com. “I think he’s going to be ready to go for Philadelphia and now it’s a matter of keeping him out there, and knock on wood, we hope we can do that.”

The Redskins offense has been sluggish in their three preseason outings and getting something out of Doctson would be a good way to start pushing things in the other direction. For now, though, that remains a hope rather than a reasonable expectation in Washington.