Joe Haden agrees to terms with Steelers

Getty Images

Joe Haden started the day as a member of the Cleveland Browns. He ends it on the roster of one of their biggest rivals.

PFT has learned that the Steelers and Haden have agreed to terms on a three-year, $27 million deal. He’ll make $7 million in 2017.

Haden had been scheduled to visit the Steelers tonight. The timing of the agreement suggests that the land rush for his services reached a fever pitch — and forced the Steelers to move now or risk losing out.

A first-round pick in 2010, the Steelers know Haden well after facing him twice per year for seven years. Haden also knows the ins and outs of the Cleveland offense and defense, which will come in handy with the two teams squaring off in 11 days.

The move also benefits the Browns. They owed Haden $4 million guaranteed in 2017. That amount will now be wiped off the books, resulting in a net cash savings of $11 million.