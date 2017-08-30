Joe Haden set to visit with Steelers Wednesday night

Getty Images

The Steelers are reportedly the favorite to land cornerback Joe Haden as a free agent and they’ve landed the first visit with Haden since his release from the Browns.

According to multiple reports (which PFT has confirmed), Haden will visit with the team on Wednesday night. If all goes well, it looks like it will be a short stay on the open market for Haden.

Haden’s play slipped as injuries mounted over the last couple of years, so the Steelers would be betting on a rebound on both fronts if he does wind up joining the team. If that rebound were to occur, Haden would fit with the team’s stated desire to play more man coverage in 2017 than they’ve played in past seasons.

Artie Burns is set at one starting corner spot for the Steelers, but Haden’s arrival would shift the roles of Ross Cockrell, Coty Sensabaugh and others vying for jobs in Pittsburgh’s secondary this summer.