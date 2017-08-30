Joe Haden set to visit with Steelers Wednesday night

Posted by Josh Alper on August 30, 2017, 2:54 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Steelers are reportedly the favorite to land cornerback Joe Haden as a free agent and they’ve landed the first visit with Haden since his release from the Browns.

According to multiple reports (which PFT has confirmed), Haden will visit with the team on Wednesday night. If all goes well, it looks like it will be a short stay on the open market for Haden.

Haden’s play slipped as injuries mounted over the last couple of years, so the Steelers would be betting on a rebound on both fronts if he does wind up joining the team. If that rebound were to occur, Haden would fit with the team’s stated desire to play more man coverage in 2017 than they’ve played in past seasons.

Artie Burns is set at one starting corner spot for the Steelers, but Haden’s arrival would shift the roles of Ross Cockrell, Coty Sensabaugh and others vying for jobs in Pittsburgh’s secondary this summer.

Permalink 23 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

23 responses to “Joe Haden set to visit with Steelers Wednesday night

  2. Crazy he could go to Pittsburgh after being in Cleveland. Anyone in their right mind would prefer Melt over Primanti Bros. Unthinkable.

  6. With Haden’s usual 3 steps behind the receiver and Tomlin’s sideline antics, this is a match made in yinzer heaven.

  7. Chain reaction….. Haden signs with the Steelers tonight, Senquez Golson released and signs with the Browns tomorrow, Golson hurt and out for the season on Friday. Truth is even if Haden isn’t what he used to be, he is still an upgrade for the Steelers. Also if he is healthy he will be better just by benefiting from having the Steelers pass rush and linebackers in front of him as opposed to the Browns.

  8. 28 years old and still has at least another 3 years in him. Sometimes a wake up call like this creates new vigor in a player..Al Davis LOVED these type of player. I bet he signs with the Steelers and burns the Browns 2x a year for the next 3 years.

  9. DitkasHair says:
    August 30, 2017 at 2:59 pm
    Is he even any good? Can’t live on your past forever … and why wouldn’t one of the Teams further up the Waiver wire pick him up?

    ————
    He’s a Vet no waiver wire straight to free agency

  10. DitkasHair says:
    Is he even any good? Can’t live on your past forever … and why wouldn’t one of the Teams further up the Waiver wire pick him up?

    Joe Haden is a vested veteran, meaning he has four or more years of NFL service under his belt.
    When a vested player is cut he doesn’t have to go through the waiver process — unless he’s cut after the trade deadline — meaning in this case he is free to sign immediately with the team of his choice (assuming it also chooses him).

  11. DitkasHair says:
    August 30, 2017 at 2:59 pm
    Is he even any good? Can’t live on your past forever … and why wouldn’t one of the Teams further up the Waiver wire pick him up?
    _________________

    Because as a vested player he is a true FA and not subject to waiver claims.

  14. “Is he even any good? Can’t live on your past forever … and why wouldn’t one of the Teams further up the Waiver wire pick him up?”

    as a vested veteran he automatically becomes a free agent and not subject to the waiver process.

  20. hmmmm playing for a non contender for so many yrs can break a mans will to give it 100 percent week in and week out, look for a return to pro bowl form once he smells the rings!

  21. Still don’t understand why the Browns let him go to save $750,000 is cap space??? It’s not like they’re hurting with the 50 million worth of space they have? Still won’t help them against the Pats.

  22. This would be a pretty good get by the Steelers at this late stage of the Free Agency. Potentially the best FA guy this year lands in their lap after all others have signed & just before the Final Preseason game? Perfect body & perfect time! Book-em Danno!

  23. Not a fan of the Steelers particularly. However, you cannot knock on pickups like this year in and year out; especially when your current veteran leaders are aging. Good Solid B- pickup.

Leave a Reply