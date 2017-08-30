John Harbaugh grateful for contract and longevity: “Pretty rare and pretty special”

AP

Ravens coach John Harbaugh got a year tacked onto his contract this week, but he says his bond with Baltimore runs much deeper than that.

Harbaugh’s entering his 10th season with the Ravens, and is under contract through 2019.

“It was something that has been talked about for a little while,” Harbaugh said, via Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun. “I think the biggest part about the whole thing is the partnership that we have here. We have been at this for going on 10 years now with this group together, which is pretty rare and pretty special; pretty amazing. That is something that you want to hold on to because I think it is a formula for success. We just have a bunch of good people that work together.”

But beyond the football, Harbaugh said it has become a place where his family is comfortable staying.

“The fact that we want to be here – my wife wants to be here. My daughter wants to be here. This is a place that means a lot to us. It is home now – Baltimore is,” he said. “We have a lot of great friends here, and we have a chance to do great things. We have a chance to win championships. That is the idea. That is what we are building for. That is the urgency we have. To have a chance to know that is a mutual thing and the organization feels the same way and we want to work together to do that is a great thing.”

They have a Super Bowl title which they can always point to, but since then, they’re in a bit of a skid. they’re 31-33 since hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, with just one winning season in four. But Harbaugh’s body of work (that trophy and an 85-59 record) made the added year a deserved bonus for the stability he’s brought.