L.A. teams combine for 13-year low in preseason ratings

The Fight for L.A. is apparently as compelling as a slap fest between Seinfeld and Costanza.

Via Ryan Phillips of TheBigLead.com, Saturday night’s Chargers-Rams Week Three preseason contest on CBS generated a rating of 1.4. That’s a 13-year low for a nationally-televised preseason game, 0.2 lower than a lackluster Bucs-Jags game from 13 days ago on ESPN.

That translates to an audience of 2.2 million. For the first game between two teams in a market that has more than 18 million people.

As noted by Phillips, the Mayweather-McGregor excuse doesn’t really apply, since the game started at 8:00 p.m. ET and the fight didn’t begin until after 12:00 a.m. ET. (The preliminaries began at 9:00 a.m. ET, but they stunk.)

A year after NFL ratings took an unexpected dip, it’s definitely a cause for concern that the No. 2 market now has two teams, and it apparently give two sh-ts about a game pitting them against each other.