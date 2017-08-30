L.A. teams combine for 13-year low in preseason ratings

Posted by Mike Florio on August 30, 2017, 9:10 PM EDT
AP

The Fight for L.A. is apparently as compelling as a slap fest between Seinfeld and Costanza.

Via Ryan Phillips of TheBigLead.com, Saturday night’s Chargers-Rams Week Three preseason contest on CBS generated a rating of 1.4. That’s a 13-year low for a nationally-televised preseason game, 0.2 lower than a lackluster Bucs-Jags game from 13 days ago on ESPN.

That translates to an audience of 2.2 million. For the first game between two teams in a market that has more than 18 million people.

As noted by Phillips, the Mayweather-McGregor excuse doesn’t really apply, since the game started at 8:00 p.m. ET and the fight didn’t begin until after 12:00 a.m. ET. (The preliminaries began at 9:00 a.m. ET, but they stunk.)

A year after NFL ratings took an unexpected dip, it’s definitely a cause for concern that the No. 2 market now has two teams, and it apparently give two sh-ts about a game pitting them against each other.

  3. I was one of those nuts who asked for the Bolts game at a bar. I hope Los Angeles continues to ignore the Chargers so they have to take their ball and actually go home where they belong to San Diego.

  5. I went to a sports bar/casino that had hundreds of people in line to get into a separate room for the fight. It was all part of a package deal of food/drink and pre-fights. That line was backed up into the casino at 4pm pst, 1-hour before the Charger/Ram game even started. The bar that I went into to watch the football game was empty.

    Point is that the fight had a bigger impact than you think.

  7. These owners held hostage and then sold out their cities so they could go to L.A. and feel like big shots. I’m glad this is backfiring on them.

  9. Everyone knew this would happen. LA does not care about the NFL, and the ones who do, care about the Raiders, who are now only going to be 3 hours away. Greed failed.

  11. It’s called the preseason. It’s meaningless. LA is a sophisticated city that follows winners. Who cares who wins these games? If the ratings are in the tank during the regular season, that will be news. But not until then.

  12. I live in LA – the beer aisle at the local supermarket was nearly empty on Saturday night and that’s not because of football. The people of Los Angeles were stuck in their cars for the hour before the undercards, and then we watched all the fights. Non-story.

  17. California deserves only two football teams total. Everybody knew this LA venture was going to be another failure, but the unchecked greed of the Commish and the owners pushed this to happen. I hope they and a lot of other people lose a lot of money.

  18. im not sure that the “rest” of the country really understands this but Los Angeles people’s lives don’t revolve around televisions and sports. Sports are such a small sliver of the lifestyle. They’ll show up and root for a winner because you have to keep up with joneses there. But the Nfl Preseason loses against just about everything else in the lifestyle. Whereas if you are steeler fan you are watching the steelers preseason game. If you are a steelers fan you are having friends over or going to buddy’s house to watch it. It is the biggest part of the Pittsburgh lifestyle. It’s like that in most NFL markets. Not la.

    And the handslap episode is been widely viewed as one of the best epidodes of Seinfeld. I bet the ratings were significantly higher than the fight for la

  19. Call me Nostradamus, but I’m predicting a 14 year low in preseason ratings when these teams inevitably play next year.

  21. And the Jets have to advertise on TV to get fans to buy tickets. The two largest markets can’t sell tickets, but the littlest market has a 40 year waiting list for season tickets. Maybe bigger isn’t always better.

  23. The NFL was foolish for giving these two particular teams the Los Angels market…. They really killed themselves when they threw the Raiders in a market three hours away! Sometimes you can be so smart that you make dumb ass decisions…

    @ bensuave, (Definitely, because of player protest disrespecting the flag and military!);

    You dumb a$$ caucasians are so upset about the flag & anthem, which is supposed to represent freedom and justice for all, but never seem to bring up the fact that there is a certain sector of Americans that are having their constitutional rights violated with no justice!

    In all honesty, I wish you caucasians would please stop being cowards and flat out say, “y’all black and you don’t deserve justice and the constitution wasn’t meant for y’all either…” I think, that would be a great beginning in ending this crazy mess!

  27. I expect the chargers back in SD in 5 years if that. Rams who knows if St. Louis will have em back. LA just isn’t gonna work it has a usfl/wfl feel.

  28. What’s Einstein’s definition of insanity again?

    This just reinforces something that everyone else besides the NFL seemed to already know – that LA is a lousy sports market, especially for football. No one there is from there and they mostly follow their hometown teams. You can’t expect fans in LA to turn out to watch two bad-to-mediocre teams – they only show up when a team is winning.

  30. Disgraceful. I feel for the fans in St. Louis and San Diego. Such BS, those moves, as is the Las Vegas Raiders crap. I did donate to J J Watt’s collection thing, so there’s that.

