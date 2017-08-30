Marvin Lewis is fine going into season without a contract beyond 2017

Posted by Darin Gantt on August 30, 2017, 9:12 AM EDT
Marvin Lewis is about to officially become a lame duck. But you won’t hear him quacking about it.

The Bengals coach is about to enter the final season of his contract with no extension in sight, and he said he’s fine with that.

That doesn’t affect anything,” Lewis told Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com. “I’ve coached here for 15 seasons. . . . The relationship you have with the team and the organization is a two-way street. That’s been the thing, I’ve been the one to not want to move a lot. That’s not been a big deal to me. Because we’ve been able to build something. . . .

“[Owner Mike Brown] and I have a great working relationship. Sometimes you don’t want to start that over again, but sometimes you need to. And I’m prepared to do that. It doesn’t affect me one way or another.”

Lewis has been with the Bengals since 2003, and has been rather consistent (118-103-3). He’s made the playoffs seven of his 14 years, and had a streak of five straight playoff appearances snapped last year. But he also hasn’t won a playoff game (and the team as a whole hasn’t since after the 1990 season).

The last time he entered a year without future guarantees was 2010, and he eventually got a two-year extension and followed with a series of one-year extensions which have gotten him to his point. He’s downplayed the situation consistently this offseason, and seems to be approaching this one with a shrug.

“It’s part of what this business is,” Lewis said. “Everybody wants to coach on a one-year contract. It’s a two-way street.

“Last time, we didn’t come to an agreement. And we didn’t really come to an agreement this time. And that’s fine. It doesn’t bother me one way or another. They’ve got to do what they feel is best for their team and the organization, and my job right now is to coach the football team and we’ll go from there.”

Only Patriots coach Bill Belichick has been in his current job longer, and Lewis has put up good results in what hasn’t always been the easiest place to. If he became a free agent, he’d likely get another head coaching job, which might be part of the reason he’s so relaxed about the situation.

9 responses to “Marvin Lewis is fine going into season without a contract beyond 2017

  3. Absolutely incredible he’s been in Cincy for a decade and a half without a postseason win. And he basically got the job because he was defensive coordinator for that amazing Ravens D in 2000

  4. Interesting the last 3 stories. Marvin Lewis. His Old DC Zim. And the story before that was his his old OC Hue.

  6. Marvin Lewis is 113-94-3 (0-7 in the postseason.)
    I bet the Bills, Jets and probably the Dolphins would love to have that record the past decade or so? Cincy was 2-14 or 3-13 every year before he got there.

    I get the post season argument but at the same time I recognize that Matt Stafford is the highest paid QB in the NFL and he’s 0-3 in the playoffs. I get that one is a coach and the other is a player but you’d have to make a gigantic leap to suggest that 0-3 is a positive and is justified to be the highest paid while 0-7 should be fired?

    Could it be better in Cincy? Certainly. Could it be worse in Cincy? 100%.
    And he did recently lose his OC to Cleveland and his DC to Minn. That’s a big hit to a coaching staff.

  7. He’s fine with it because he really doesn’t have a say in that decision at this point. Team performs well and looks to be improving and he possibly gets an extension. Team underperforms again and the Bengals might move on from Lewis.

  10. I’ve been ready for him to go. If you can’t win a playoff game in 15 years you haven’t had success. It’s called average and I’m ok with taking a chance on the team going backwards with a new coach for a couple of years but I doubt that happens because the talent is there. I can’t watch him giggle after losses anymore.

