Mike Zimmer feels like his starters should play on Thursday

The Vikings defense gave up 14 points to the 49ers on their first two possessions to open last Sunday’s game and the offense didn’t put up any points in the first half to continue a touchdown-less run this preseason.

As you’d probably imagine, those things have not put a smile on coach Mike Zimmer’s face with the regular season drawing closer by the minute. The team has their final exhibition game on Thursday and that has been a time for backups and practice squad candidates to shine in past seasons under Zimmer, but the coach hinted things may be different as a result of the bad taste the last game left in his mouth.

“I’ve made up my mind, but I haven’t told the team or anything like that,” Zimmer said, via the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “I haven’t told the coaches either. After the other night, I feel like they should play. So we’ll see.”

If Zimmer does play his starters, it likely won’t be for an extended period. Even a few minutes of action should be enough for his point to hit home, however.