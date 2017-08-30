Mike Zimmer says reports on Teddy Bridgewater’s progress “all positive”

Getty Images

It’s been a long, arduous process for Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater as he attempts to return form a devastating knee injury sustained during training camp last year.

While it’s not certain that Bridgewater is ever going to be able to return to full strength, all signs regarding his recovery appear to be pointing in the right direction.

“I don’t watch him every single day because he’s over there off to the side while we’re practicing,” head coach Mike Zimmer said, via ESPN.com. “But the reports I get are all positive. And he knows where he’s at and where he’s got to get to. I think he’s progressing well.”

Bridgewater will begin the season on the physically unable to perform list, but Zimmer has said there is a possibility Bridgewater could return this season. However, he said Bridgewater will only return to practice when he’s capable of protecting himself on the field.

“When he’s there, he’ll practice,” Zimmer said.

Bridgewater passed for 3,231 yards with 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 2015 for the Vikings. He completed 12 of 16 passes for 161 yards and a touchdown last year against the Chargers in the last game he played before his knee injury derailed his career. Hopefully the derailment is only temporary and he will be able to return to the field this season or some time in the near future.