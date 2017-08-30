Patrick Mahomes excited for start, even if it’s not a real start

AP

Patrick Mahomes is excited for his first start. Even though he knows it will be followed by a much longer stint of watching.

But the Chiefs’ first-rounder is taking advantage of his chance to run out with the first offense in Thursday’s preseason finale, since quarterback Alex Smith and most of the other real starters will be tucked safely away.

“This week is going to be special to get that first start under my belt,” Mahomes said, via Blair Kerkhoff of the Kansas City Star. “It’s a preseason game but we’ll all be treating it like it’s a real one.”

The Chiefs have made it clear that there is no controversy, and Smith is their starter this year.

But after surrendering a future first-round pick to move up to get Mahomes, the Chiefs have also established him as the future, and he’s had a good preseason. He’s been promoted once to backup (leapfrogging Tyler Bray), and has led scoring drives on half his 10 possessions (three touchdowns, two punts, no turnovers). One of the touchdown drives was his only chance to work with the first offense. All told, he’s 25-of-38 passing for 207 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions (an impressive 105.9 rating).

“It’s another step forward and another opportunity to see how he handles it,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “It’s a chance, right? A chance to get in the game as a starter and put that one under your belt, that you’ve done it.”

Keeping a handle on the enthusiasm as the year progresses will be hard (especially if Smith goes through a rough patch). But the Chiefs have seen nothing but positives in Mahomes so far, encouraging them for the time when Smith’s no longer there.