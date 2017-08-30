Raiders announce contract extension for Seth Roberts

Getty Images

The Raiders have locked up one of their wide receivers through the 2019 season.

The team announced on Wednesday that they have agreed to a contract extension with wide receiver Seth Roberts. Roberts was due to become a restricted free agent after this season. No financial terms were announced, although Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports the deal, including the 2017 season, is worth $12 million with $6.45 million guaranteed.

Roberts signed with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2014 and spent that year on the team’s practice squad. He moved onto the active roster in 2015 and has played in every game for the Raiders over the last two seasons. Roberts has 70 catches for 877 yards and 10 touchdowns over that span.

Roberts was third in snaps among Raiders receivers last year and will likely remain in that role behind Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree this year.