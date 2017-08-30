Ravens-Saints game could be scrapped, too

Getty Images

The league finally has made the right call on the Texans-Cowboys preseason game, cancelling it so that Texans players can finally get back to Houston. That might not be the only preseason finale that gets canceled.

The league is discussing the possibility of scrapping the Ravens-Saints preseason game due to the effects of Hurricane Harvey in New Orleans, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The storm, which has wreaked havoc on a wide geographical area, hasn’t and won’t cause for New Orleans anything close to the damage inflicted by Katrina a dozen years ago, it’s bad enough to at least raise the possibility of a cancellation.

If it turns out that a pair of final preseason games are canceled due to weather, the league will have four different teams to study regarding the impact of having only three preseason games. At a time when the Commissioner repeatedly has mentioned a desire to shrink the preseason to only three games, this unexpected (and unwelcome, given the circumstances) opportunity for a limited trial could help with the broader assessment of whether a team can be prepared for a full season with only three preseason games.

Of course, that would happen only if the regular season expands to 17 games, and that’s something the NFLPA will have to offer in conjunction with the next labor deal. The league simply can’t make that request, given the inability to reconcile a concern for player health and safety with an NFL-initiated desire to add regular-season games. If the players are the ones who ask for it, the dynamic changes.