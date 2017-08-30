Ravens-Saints game to be played as scheduled

Getty Images

Thursday night’s preseason game between the Texans and Cowboys has been cancelled so that the Texans can return to Houston to be with their families in the wake of this week’s flooding.

There was a report that canceling the game between the Ravens and Saints on Thursday was also up for discussion as Hurricane Harvey moved into Louisiana on Wednesday. While the storm is not expected to have anywhere close to the same impact on New Orleans that it had on Houston, there was reportedly some concern that having the game might not be the best idea at this time.

Whatever concern might have existed, it isn’t enough to call off the game. The Saints announced the game will go on as scheduled and the Ravens shared a picture of the team’s plane getting set to take off for New Orleans.

Kickoff for the final preseason game for both teams is set for 8 p.m. ET at the Superdome.