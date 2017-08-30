Report: CFL team worked out Johnny Manziel, thought he had too many red flags

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 30, 2017, 12:02 PM EDT
Getty Images

If Johnny Manziel wants to kick start his pro football career, he may need to do it in Canada. But even in the Canadian Football League, he might not be able to find a team willing to take on his baggage.

Manziel worked out last week for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, TSN reports. But the Ticats came away thinking Manziel isn’t ready for a return to pro football.

Too many red flags,” a source said.

The Ticats were interested enough in Manziel that new coach June Jones joined several high-level team executives in traveling to Buffalo to meet with him. But at the end of the meeting they agreed that they weren’t going to take a chance on Manziel. They reportedly didn’t think he was in good enough shape physically and didn’t think he was ready to be the face of their franchise off the field.

Jones has been trying to shake things up in Hamilton since becoming the head coach in the middle of this season. But he saw an attempt to hire disgraced ex-Baylor coach Art Briles blow up in his face, and it’s not going to work out with Manziel either.

A 2014 first-round pick of the Browns, Manziel started eight games in two seasons before Cleveland cut him after the 2015 season. He hasn’t played anywhere since.

Permalink 22 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

22 responses to “Report: CFL team worked out Johnny Manziel, thought he had too many red flags

  7. Too bad. We could have been treated to reports of Johnny cutting a swathe through Canada. I do wish he gets better, bulks up and finds a team. Mostly I hope he stays off the sauce and drugs.

  10. I would think he will be signed by Hamilton Tiger Cats by next season. Manziel may be not physically fit and probably not fully committed but he is a gate/media draw. At 0-8 I would bring him him now, what do they have to lose?

  11. jaycutlerleadsdolphinstosuperbowl52 says:

    LOL…that’s what great about the start of another season even the Dolphins fans think they have a shot!!

  13. Bag groceries? This guys dad is a millionaire. There won’t be any grocery bagging with manziel. Just an entitled millionaire kid who still hasnt taken any accountability which is probably why hes in the position he is. Hes still waiting for someone to step in n save him and let him slide by but it looks like hes run out of chances. Mike evans boosted this kids draft stock.

  15. “He hasn’t played anywhere since.”

    Nor will he ever again unless its a pickup game on the local playground

  16. I’ve never liked Manziel and wanted to see him humbled in the NFL, but this is not good to see. He can’t seem to get his life together personally or professionally. He needs some serious help because I don’t see the current path ending in a good place. His career in football is most likely over, but he could be a decent role model if he could figure it out.

  18. Wait, a guy who behaves like an idiot, is a distraction and a mediocre-at-best QB can’t get an NFL or CFL job?? What a horrible injustice, we must rally in the streets!!!

  19. Remembr the old black and white TV’s ?….when you turned them off the picture faded to white and got smaller and smaller untill there was just a tiny white dot. Manzel is the white dot now.

  20. With the many other Johnny Footnote epic failures, people forget the most important:

    Take away his substance abuse issues
    Clean up his entitled attitude
    Stop the pathological lying
    Put on 20-30 lbs of muscle
    Magically add some height
    Give him an actual work ethic

    He still cannot, and has not ever, learned even a college-level playbook. And even if he could bring Mike Evans with him to catch his slinging jumpballs, the pro game takes a lot more than he’ll ever have.

  22. With the many other Johnny Footnote epic failures, people forget the most important:

    Take away his substance abuse issues
    Clean up his entitled attitude
    Stop the pathological lying
    Put on 20-30 lbs of muscle
    Magically add some height
    Give him an actual work ethic

    He still cannot, and has not ever, learned even a college-level playbook. And even if he could bring Mike Evans with him to catch his slinging jumpballs, the pro game takes a lot more than he’ll ever have

    So you’re saying there’s a chance?

Leave a Reply