Report: CFL team worked out Johnny Manziel, thought he had too many red flags

If Johnny Manziel wants to kick start his pro football career, he may need to do it in Canada. But even in the Canadian Football League, he might not be able to find a team willing to take on his baggage.

Manziel worked out last week for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, TSN reports. But the Ticats came away thinking Manziel isn’t ready for a return to pro football.

“Too many red flags,” a source said.

The Ticats were interested enough in Manziel that new coach June Jones joined several high-level team executives in traveling to Buffalo to meet with him. But at the end of the meeting they agreed that they weren’t going to take a chance on Manziel. They reportedly didn’t think he was in good enough shape physically and didn’t think he was ready to be the face of their franchise off the field.

Jones has been trying to shake things up in Hamilton since becoming the head coach in the middle of this season. But he saw an attempt to hire disgraced ex-Baylor coach Art Briles blow up in his face, and it’s not going to work out with Manziel either.

A 2014 first-round pick of the Browns, Manziel started eight games in two seasons before Cleveland cut him after the 2015 season. He hasn’t played anywhere since.