Report: Packers reach a deal with Ahmad Brooks

Getty Images

The Packers rarely make moves for veteran free agents.

But they clearly feel like they need the linebacker depth.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Packers have agreed to a one-year deal with former 49ers linebacker Ahmad Brooks that could be worth up to $5 million.

Of course, the “up to” is always subject to a closer look at the real numbers, but the real story is that the Packers felt the need to add a 33-year-old linebacker.

With Julius Peppers leaving in free agency and some injury concerns among their existing options, they clearly felt the need to add to the mix.

Clay Matthews left early in Saturday’s game with an unspecified injury, though coach Mike McCarthy said it wasn’t a long-term concern. Nick Perry and Jayrone Elliott are also missing practice time, and fourth-round rookie Vince Biegel appears headed for the physically unable to perform list.

Brooks had 6.0 sacks for the 49ers last year, and their recent experience in keeping Peppers productive obviously makes them think they can use him.