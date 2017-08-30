Report: Saints, Chiefs expected to have interest in Joe Haden

AP

Cornerback Joe Haden was cut loose by the Browns on Wednesday morning and he’ll be free to sign with another team at any point after 4 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.

His agent doesn’t think too much time will pass before Haden finds that next stop.

“Tons of interest in him,” Drew Rosenhaus said, via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. “He will have a new deal with another team by tomorrow afternoon.”

The Browns weren’t able to trade Haden before cutting him, but the equation is a much different one for teams now that they don’t have to take on a contract calling for the corner to make $11.1 million while also giving something up to the Browns.

Schefter reports that the Chiefs and Saints are expected to have strong interest in Haden. The Saints are currently without cornerback Delvin Breaux due to a fractured fibula while the Chiefs could see Haden as an upgrade on Phillip Gaines in the starting spot opposite Marcus Peters.