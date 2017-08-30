Report: Seahawks have Jermaine Kearse on trade block

Getty Images

The Seahawks are attempting to trade receiver Jermaine Kearse, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

Kearse, 27, is in the second year of a three-year, $13.5 million deal, with a $2.2 million base this season.

Earlier this week, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson said he had his most talented group of receivers, and it appears Seattle has some hard decisions to make at the position whether they trade Kearse or not. Doug Baldwin, Tyler Lockett and Paul Richardson return from last season, along with Kearse, and they spent a third-round pick on Amara Darboh and a seventh-rounder on David Moore. Kasen Williams and Tanner Envoy also have had good preseasons, and J.D. McKissic has played receiver as well as running back.

Kearse has experience on his side, having played five seasons and made 153 catches for 2,109 yards and 11 touchdowns, and Wilson trusts him. Last season, Kearse caught 41 passes for 510 yards and one touchdown.

“He’s been playing really great,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said of Kearse after last week’s preseason game.