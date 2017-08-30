Saints reach injury settlement with LS Justin Drescher

Getty Images

The Saints released long snapper Justin Drescher after reaching an injury settlement with the seven-year veteran. He injured his leg during Saturday’s preseason game against the Texans.

New Orleans traded for veteran Jon Dorenbos on Tuesday, giving the Eagles a 2019 seventh-round pick.

The Saints didn’t sign Drescher after last season, and he became a free agent. They tried three long snappers — Thomas Gafford, Chase Dominguez and Jesse Schmitt — before re-signing Drescher three weeks ago.

Drescher, 29, played in all 16 games for the Saints each of the past six seasons and six games in the 2010 season.