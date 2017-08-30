Several Texans players are stuck in Houston

Getty Images

The Texans were in New Orleans when Hurricane Harvey hit Houston, so after playing the Saints they flew directly to Dallas, where they’ve practiced this week and will play the Cowboys on Thursday night. At least, that’s what most of the Texans have done.

Several injured players didn’t make the trip to New Orleans, and those players — including DeAndre Hopkins, Will Fuller, Braxton Miller, D'Onta Foreman and Akeem Hunt — are now stuck in Houston. Texans coach Bill O’Brien says the team is doing what it can for those players, in some cases getting them hotel rooms if their homes are flooded.

“We’ve stayed in touch with everybody two or three times a day to reach them,” O’Brien said, via the Houston Chronicle. “Sometimes, the issue is the cell service, not being able to reach them on their phone. We’re doing the best we can. I don’t want to mention specific names. Some guys are in areas that have been hit harder than other areas. Some guys, we were able to move to the Holiday Inn across from the stadium. Some other guys are in tough areas, relative to the flood. We’re doing the best we can to stay in touch and do what we can to help them.”

It is unclear how soon the rest of the team will be able to return to Houston following Thursday nights game.