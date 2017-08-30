Source: Tiger-Cats remain very interested in Johnny Manziel

Getty Images

The TSN report regarding the CFL’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats and quarterback Johnny Manziel is partially right, and its’ partially dead wrong.

Yes, the Tiger-Cats have given Manziel a workout. But, no, they haven’t decided that he’s not ready to resume his football career, due to “too many red flags” or otherwise.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Tiger-Cats remain extremely interested in Manziel, and the team could still sign him. There’s much more to the story, which may or may not come out. For now, the fact is that the Tiger-Cats have a very positive attitude toward Manziel, and new coach June Jones and others in the organization feel very strongly about signing him to a contract.

That may happen in the next week or so. It may not. Either way, more details about what’s been happening behind the scenes between the Tiger-Cats and Manziel could emerge in the coming days.

The bottom line for now is this: The arrival of June Jones and the since-scuttled decision to hire Art Briles weren’t coincidental.