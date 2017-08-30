Steelers expected to make push for Joe Haden

Posted by Josh Alper on August 30, 2017, 1:34 PM EDT
The Steelers have seen a lot of cornerback Joe Haden over the years when playing the Browns and there’s a lot of talk that they’d like to see him in their uniform now that the Browns have cut Haden loose.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Steelers are considered the favorite to sign Haden when he’s eligible to join a new team at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Schefter’s colleague Josina Anderson also reports strong interest from Pittsburgh while Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Media reports “advocates” in the building including wideout Antonio Brown think Haden has plenty left in the tank.

Schefter previously reported the Saints and Chiefs were expected to have strong interest in Haden as well, but staying in the AFC North with a team Haden knows well may have more appeal.

The Steelers have 2016 first-round pick Artie Burns at one corner spot and Ross Cockrell has been competing with Coty Sensabaugh for the other spot in the starting lineup. If Haden signs, he would likely move into that spot with Sensabaugh becoming a leading candidate for work in the slot.

 

18 responses to “Steelers expected to make push for Joe Haden

  4. If he knows how to play man2man, itd be worth signing him even if for only one playoff game.

  6. As a Pats fan, I am 100% on-board with the Steelers signing Haden to play CB.

    ———————————————-

    as a Bengals’ fan I concur.

  7. Haden was a top tier corner 2 years ago. Since then he has not played even starting level football. Is it due to injury, age, desire, or all of the above? Either way, he can now pick his team and prove that he’s healthy, young, and hungry….or…he won’t.

    Good luck, Joe! Appreciate you hanging in there during all the bad seasons and repping Cleveland.

  13. The Steelers are Super Bowl contenders either way haters. Hope the Steelers sign him it’s a area of need. That hate I see is really fear of the rich get richer..

  14. It’s not a bad move at all -they some veteran presence at DB. While I agree with others that he’s not at all the same player he was a couple seasons ago, they can sign him to a contract which allows them to cut him with very little pain.

  16. Loved Joe when he was a decent corner and could hold his own but injuries and salary made him expendable, it also doesn’t help when receivers can constantly beat him deep and he requires over-the-top protection. Great move by the Browns! #GOBROWNS

  17. bobsacamano2 says:
    August 30, 2017 at 1:54 pm
    ————————————————–
    All that money in his pockets started to weigh him down. Cheapen him up and it might just humble him…might.

  18. All you naysayers out there…sounds like whistling through the graveyard. This would be a good signing for the Steelers if the terms are right. It would also give young guys like Sutton and Hilton time and space to work in with low pressure…

