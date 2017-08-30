Steelers expected to make push for Joe Haden

Getty Images

The Steelers have seen a lot of cornerback Joe Haden over the years when playing the Browns and there’s a lot of talk that they’d like to see him in their uniform now that the Browns have cut Haden loose.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Steelers are considered the favorite to sign Haden when he’s eligible to join a new team at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Schefter’s colleague Josina Anderson also reports strong interest from Pittsburgh while Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Media reports “advocates” in the building including wideout Antonio Brown think Haden has plenty left in the tank.

Schefter previously reported the Saints and Chiefs were expected to have strong interest in Haden as well, but staying in the AFC North with a team Haden knows well may have more appeal.

The Steelers have 2016 first-round pick Artie Burns at one corner spot and Ross Cockrell has been competing with Coty Sensabaugh for the other spot in the starting lineup. If Haden signs, he would likely move into that spot with Sensabaugh becoming a leading candidate for work in the slot.