Stephen Jones doesn’t rule out interest in Joe Haden

Getty Images

The Cowboys thought they had shored up the cornerback position during the offseason by signing free agent Nolan Carroll and drafting Chidobe Awuzie with the 60th overall choice and Jourdan Lewis with the 92nd overall choice. Yet, Carroll faces possible NFL suspension for a DUI arrest on May 29 and has been inconsistent, and Awuzie (hamstring/ankle) and Lewis (hamstring) are battling injuries.

So the obvious question for Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones on Wednesday was: Would the team have interest in former Browns cornerback Joe Haden?

Jones initially said Haden’s price tag was going to be “up there,” according to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, before adding in a followup about whether that eliminated the Cowboys, “I didn’t say that.”

“Any time a player is waived, we look at it long and hard,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “Obviously there are a lot of factors that go into a player, especially like Joe Haden, who has been one of the best at his position, whether it’s salary cap, whether it’s all the things that go into an evaluation.

“We’ll certainly look at him, as we do with everybody, always wanting to improve our roster. But also knowing we’ve got to keep in mind all the other things that are involved when you sign a player like Joe Haden.”

Haden, though, might not get out of Pittsburgh. He is visiting the Steelers on Wednesday night.