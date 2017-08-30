Terrell Owens: It’s a “joke” I’m not on the field

Getty Images

Terrell Owens always was in the best of shape. He has that much right. But to think he could still play in the NFL?

Owens thinks he could. Or at least that’s what he says.

“Me not being on the field right now is a joke,” Owens said on Fox Sports Radio with Eric Dickerson. “I don’t care what people say. Even though I’m 43, trust me, I’m not your average 43-year-old.”

Owens, who turns 44 in December, hasn’t played in a game since Dec. 19, 2010. Jerry Rice was 42 when he played his last game on Jan. 2, 2005, the oldest receiver to play an NFL game.

“Even when I was 35, 36, 37 they said I was too old, but I was still ballin’ out with the 20-year-olds. I can go out right now and give you a 4.4 [in the 40],” said Owens, who ran a hand-held 4.63 at the 1996 combine.

Owens, a six-time Pro Bowlers and one of the most productive receivers in NFL history, has been a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame the past two years but has yet to advance to the reduction to 10.