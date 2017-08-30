Texans eager to get home to see family and help with rebuilding efforts

Getty Images

It’s going to be a long ride home for the Texans — at least four hours by bus — but they can’t wait.

Cancelling Thursday’s preseason game against the Cowboys allowed the Texans to get home two days sooner than they otherwise would have.

“I think it’s the right decision [to cancel the game],” Texans defensive end J.J. Watt said, via John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. “Everybody here is obviously most concerned about their families, their friends, the city of Houston back home. So I think it’s extremely important that we get home as quickly as we possibly can. I know we’re all very excited to get back there and see our people, but then also to start helping. I know my guys on the team, it’s been incredible throughout the whole thing. Everybody’s asking how they can help. Everybody’s asking what they can do. We’re just very, very excited to get back there and be with our city to help our city rebuild.”

The Texans left for training camp July 25. They have been in Houston for three days, minus travel days, since. When they left for joint practices with the Saints on Aug. 22, the Texans had no idea they wouldn’t return for more than a week. Hurricane Harvey wasn’t even a hurricane then, with the National Hurricane Center having downgraded it three days earlier.

The hurricane intensified quickly and led to unprecedented flooding, forcing the Texans to spend three nights in North Texas with practices at the Cowboys’ training facility on Monday and Tuesday.

The Texans return home with a bit of trepidation, not knowing what they will find.

“We’re obviously extremely sensitive of the situation,” Watt said. “We’re excited to be going home. Guys just want to see their wives. Guys want to see their kids. Guys want to see their families. Guys want to embrace their families.”

Watt suggested Monday the NFL cancel the preseason finale. Instead, the game was moved to AT&T Stadium when it appeared flood waters would keep the Texans in North Texas until at least the weekend. But when the team got word water had receded enough for them to return home, the Texans made an easy call.

“We’re concerned about our players, our coaches, people in the organization whose families in some cases had to leave their homes and go to shelters,” Texans owner Bob McNair told McClain. “I know people in our organization are worried about that, and want to get home and take care of their families. That’s what we are allowing them to do. That’s more important, I think, than playing the fourth preseason game.”

Let the choir say, “Amen.”