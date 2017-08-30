Tiger-Cats send mixed messages about Manziel

Getty Images

It’s been a strange week for the CFL’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats. And it’s likely going to get stranger.

After trying to hire former Baylor coach Art Briles and having it all blow up in their faces, the Tiger-Cats are trying to distance themselves from a quarterback in whom they definitely have a high degree of interest. Even if they won’t admit it.

Team V.P. Kent Austin claims that the team isn’t “interested in signing Johnny [Manziel] right now,” via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com. “That won’t happen,” Austin added.

The term “right now” implies that things could change, especially since the Tiger-Cats continue to hold Manziel’s negotiating rights. As one source with knowledge of the CFL’s procedures has explained it to PFT, a device exists for forcing the Tiger-Cats to squat or get out of the litter box. Manziel can insist on an offer from the Tiger-Cats, which will give them 10 days to extend him a contract or to relinquish his rights, making him a free agent — a free agent at a time when other CFL teams have interest in him.

That could be the next step, which would cause the Tiger-Cats to do an about-face either as to Austin’s contention or an about-face as to the team’s position regarding the possession of his rights.