Von Miller hopes talk of T.J. Ward trade is “fake news”

The Broncos have been taking or making — or both taking and making — calls about safety T.J. Ward. Broncos linebacker Von Miller doesn’t want to believe it.

“I thought it was fake news,” Miller said Wednesday, via quotes distributed by the team. “I mean I didn’t think — it’s serious like that? It can’t be that serious. T.J.’s been a great player for us, but it’s the National Football League. You always get blindsided by stuff. T.J.’s been great for us so I don’t see any reason to [trade]. Mr. [Elway and the guys upstairs, they push this organization in a great direction and I’m going to go continue to make championship moves for us. I don’t really — it has to be fake news; I really can’t believe in that too much.”

The initial report was that the others had called the Broncos about Ward. PFT reported that the Broncos were the ones making the calls. According to Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post, the Broncos are “both making and fielding trade calls” about Ward.

Confirmation that the Broncos affirmatively have made calls about Ward is significant, and ominous. A team starts affirmatively making calls only when the team has decided that it’s serious about moving on. Which continues to keep on the table the possibility that, if a trade can’t be worked out, the Broncos will decide to simply cut the cord on Ward’s $4.5 million salary.

Regardless, the news of an interest in trading Ward isn’t fake. The real outcome remains to be seen.