Vontaze Burfict’s suspension reduced to three games

Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict had his suspension reduced to three games, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Burfict had appealed the five-game suspension, and appeals officer James Thrash decided to reduce it by two games.

Burfict was suspended for an illegal hit against Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman on Aug. 19. He also served a three-game suspension to start last season for violating player safety rules in a 2015 playoff game against the Steelers.

The league has fined Burfict nearly $800,000 for 16 unnecessary roughness penalties.

He will miss games against the Ravens, Texans and Packers.

The league confirmed the three-game suspension, with Jon Runyan, the NFL’s Vice President of Football Operations, writing to Burfict: “This is not your first offense with respect to illegal hits to defenseless players; to the contrary, this incident is consistent with your pattern of egregious safety-related violations including your hit on a defenseless player during the 2015 Wild Card game and your hit against a Baltimore tight end away from the ball on January 3, 2016. When players violate the rules intended to protect player safety on a repeated basis, and particularly when the violations carry with them a significant risk of injury to an opposing player . . . you must be held accountable for this continuing unacceptable conduct.”