Vontaze Burfict’s suspension reduced to three games

Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict had his suspension reduced to three games, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Burfict had appealed the five-game suspension, and appeals officer James Thrash decided to reduce it by two games.

Burfict was suspended for an illegal hit against Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman on Aug. 19. He also served a three-game suspension to start last season for violating player safety rules in a 2015 playoff game against the Steelers.

The league has fined Burfict nearly $800,000 for 16 unnecessary roughness penalties.

He will miss games against the Ravens, Texans and Packers.

The league confirmed the three-game suspension, with Jon Runyan, the NFL’s Vice President of Football Operations, writing to Burfict: “This is not your first offense with respect to illegal hits to defenseless players; to the contrary, this incident is consistent with your pattern of egregious safety-related violations including your hit on a defenseless player during the 2015 Wild Card game and your hit against a Baltimore tight end away from the ball on January 3, 2016. When players violate the rules intended to protect player safety on a repeated basis, and particularly when the violations carry with them a significant risk of injury to an opposing player . . . you must be held accountable for this continuing unacceptable conduct.”

  4. Yet the nfl wonders why people are starting to tune out. You can’t even decipher the language and interpretations of their own rules. Just a convenient way of targeting certain players/teams that they don’t like. This is a miscarriage of justice to suspend a man who commits a questionable hit in the preseason and to try and suspend him for a 1/3rd of a the regular season when any other player can go beat a woman and only get one game more? Beyond idiotic. Can someone just leak the Roger Goodell dressed in drag photos with Rupal so we can get him a year long ban?

  5. No it was not a legal hit. Was it a good hit? Yes it was but in todays NFL it is illegal. Had it been 15 20 yrs ago there would have been no flag. You can not hit a defenseless player. I don’t agree with the rule but it is a rule none the less.

  7. Something tells me that won’t be his first suspension this year.

    Dude gets suspended in a PRE season game when his roster spot is locked up for a dirty play. Most vets are just trying to stay healthy and not hurt themselves and this guy is actively head hunting.

    And yes I’ve heard the arguments, “it’s football” and it “wasn’t flagged” or “goodell is overreaching again” and please spare me the righteous indignation. This guy was dirty from day one and the sad part is he doesn’t need to be. He’s honestly talented and if he played less like an idiot he’d probably be on his way to a good career.

    But sadly he’s the guy who everyone saw at ASU cost his team games for no reason and spoil a Bengals playoff victory for the first time since George H W was in office.

    So while this might have been “old school football” old school football is what lead to Junior Seau taking his life, or the countless other players with CTE. And just because he wasn’t flagged doesn’t mean it wasn’t illegal. The fail Mary was a touchdown.

  8. OK, so what is the rule that explains how this was a defenseless player? Hit was obviously not from the side or from behind (Burfict ‘approached from the front’ & put his elbow in the guy’s chest), so the ‘new rule’ is not in play. Contact is within 5 yards of line of scrimmage with a pump-faking QB and a bang-bang throw and lineman obscuring LB’s line of sight to the QB (even if he could somehow see out the back of his helmet while he’s looking a the ‘receiver’ to knock him off his route, all legal … any ‘angle’ LB takes is to get to within 5 yards of LoS, per rule, to deliver his assignment, a chuck of the ‘receiver’s route, plus streaking FB’s impact actually knocks Burfict back a foot in the air on contact) with the LB with his back to the QB, so ‘receiver’ should have been reasonably expecting contact, so that’s out …

  9. @hakunamangata Grand total of ONE (1) unnecessary roughness penalty in 2o16 … and this was with obvious “extra scrutiny” from officials already

  10. Burfict got suspended for being Burfict, most any other player and that’s probably not even a fine. That said, he left his feet making his intention pretty clear and that is also Burfict being Burfict.

