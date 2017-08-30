Wednesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Dolphins DT Ndamukong Suh is the backup kicker.

The strong play of Bills LB Preston Brown helped make Reggie Ragland expendable.

Said Patriots WR Danny Amendola of Julian Edelman, “You can’t replace him. He’s such a good player, a tough player, a good teammate. It’s hard to replace a player like that. We’ve got to come together as a unit and play good football. That’s it.”

Jets QB Bryce Petty wants to play in the preseason finale.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh is feeling good about his contract extension.

The NFL needs to clarify the rule that has Bengals LB Vontaze Burfict facing a suspension.

Browns coach Hue Jackson says he wants CB Joe Haden on his team. The front office may see it differently.

Injured Steelers S Mike Mitchell expects to play in the opener.

San Antonio has offered to host the Texans if they can’t play Week One in Houston.

If 5-foot-7, 158-pound JoJo Natson makes the Colts, he’ll be the smallest player in the NFL.

There’s a sense of urgency in Jacksonville for players on the roster bubble.

The Titans are getting healthier at wide receiver.

The Broncos will give Kyle Sloter a look at quarterback in the final preseason game.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will show what he can do in his first preseason start.

The Raiders shared a video of Marshawn Lynch hugging his mom.

Listed as a stater, Chargers LB Korey Toomer has to earn a roster spot.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett is hoping Thursday’s preseason game does some good for hurricane victims.

Can Giants CB Donte Deayon make the roster?

Expect the Eagles to cut QB Matt McGloin on Saturday.

Washington QB Nate Sudfeld will get an extended look on Thursday.

The Bears have to replace their top receiver, which no one player can do.

A Packers fan makes the case that the Lions are going to decline this season.

Green Bay LT David Bakhtiari made a joke on social media that not everyone found funny.

Says Vikings RB Jerick McKinnon of returning kicks, “I see it as a way to help the team win. [Special teams coordinator Mike] Priefer always emphasizes momentum change. I think they were up on us pretty good at the time. We were able to swing momentum, get back and ultimately come out with the win.”

Falcons QB Matt Ryan shrugged off questions about his contract.

Cris Collinsworth wants to see if Panthers QB Cam Newton can still be a force at the goal line.

Saints CB Arthur Maulet knows the fourth preseason game is a big one for him.

The Buccaneers say appearing on Hard Knocks is a good thing.

Cardinals RB David Johnson isn’t concerned about the Sports Illustrated cover jinx.

Rams RB Todd Gurley wants a shorter preseason.

Rookie LB Reuben Foster is a tone setter in the 49ers’ defense.

The Seahawks think they have as deep a roster as they’ve ever had.