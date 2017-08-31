Aaron Rodgers shrugs at possibility of never winning a second Super Bowl

Posted by Mike Florio on August 31, 2017, 10:29 AM EDT
The new interview of Aaron Rodgers, which landed his thirtysomething mug on the cover of ESPN The Magazine, featured plenty of useful nuggets mined by Mina Kimes. One relates to the ongoing effort of the Rodgers and the Packers to pan for another nugget of Super Bowl gold.

Asked whether the possibility of ending his career by winning only one championship scares him, Rodgers told Kimes, “No.”

“I mean, it’d be disappointing,” Rodgers said. “But no. I’d love to go back at least a few more times. But at some point, my career’s going to be over, and I’m going to move on and do other things and be excited about that chapter in my life.”

It’s a pragmatic response. With so many great quarterbacks never having won a single Super Bowl, it’s hard to call a player’s career incomplete if he doesn’t have at least two.

Still, it’s even harder for a quarterback to be in the conversation of “best ever” with only one ring, especially with the likes of Tom Brady, Joe Montana, John Elway, and Peyton Manning having at least two each. Maybe that won’t matter to Rodgers after his career ends. Until that happens, it’s hard to imagine that he doesn’t really care about the prospect of never matching what he accomplished in 2010.

17 responses to “Aaron Rodgers shrugs at possibility of never winning a second Super Bowl

  3. do the excuses ever stop?
    Literally not one excuse in the article. You gotta quit eating that glue in your 8th grade arts and crafts class.

  5. It’s hard for one player to carry a team to a Super Bowl championship. Until the Packers somehow manage to add more than a few above-average players to that team, they will always be good, not great. Of course, a mediocre team can always catch lightning in a bottle late in a season, like the Packers did in 2010.

  6. In fairness, there’s a lot of luck as well as talent involved. Peyton Manning had the good fortune to face up against that QB monolith Rex Grossman to win a title for the Colts, and then might as well have been on the sidelines when the Denver Defense won their Championship.

    Dan Marino is unquestionably one of the great QBs but doesn’t have a title. Rodgers might well fall into that category.

    Brady’s excellence has more to do with getting to the Super Bowl on average every other year since 2001. That’s damn hard to do – and is the main reason half the owners & the Commissioner needed to create FrameGate to sideline him for 1/4th a season to give other teams a fighting chance.

    But there’s still about 30 teams in the NFL that would be happy to have Rodgers as their starting QB today despite the lack of a title.

  7. Take Elway off that list – his 2 rings come via two $29M cap violations at a time when the cap was only $57M!!

    Whilst I think Rodgers is elite-class and has a better deep-ball than Brady, he isn’t as much of a field-general or game tactition quite like a Brady, Montana or P.Manning.

  8. Rodgers has a long way to go. Lots of time to get a few more shots. Just have to worry about the next one. Thinking about getting 5 is silly. GB needs to get back to some defense like they had in 2010-2011 so it’s not all on Rodgers.

  9. He would have another 1, possibly more if the Packers could even put an average defense on the other side of the field. When your defense is always one of the worst in the league, and excels in letting the offense get first downs on 3rd and 10+, what do you really expect? Capers and his soft zone should have been fired years ago. At least Thompson finally seems to be realizing that you need to supplement the draft with a few free agent signings here and there.

  10. Although pragmatic, I wish AR showed more passion. Maybe carrying the team – having to score tons of points and count on hail marys to win – is getting old. In any event, I’m worried that Brady will get his 6th SB ring this year. Even with Edelman done for the year, the starters in the 3rd preseason game made the Lions look like a mediocre college team. The Vikings look like they have regressed, so at least AR should get another chance this year.

  14. The only fans that are concerned about a possible second SuperBowl trophy for Rodgers are Viking fans, strangely enough. They’re infatuated with this guy and the Packers in general. Just watch and see what shows up in this thread. You’ll know what I’m talking about.

  15. Winning a Superbowl is a lazy way for the media to evaluate players. Teams win and teams lose. When a team wins then the glamour positions get in the HOF. It also helps if the former players work in the media no matter what kind warts they had.

  16. It’s still a team game. Tom Brady won zero Super Bowls when the Patriots were weak in the secondary and he had no receivers. Green Bay hasn’t supported Rodgers with coaching or even a supporting cast capable of getting the job done. What is he supposed to say here without looking like a total jerk? I’m not suggesting that he is a clutch as Tom Brady, but he’s not less of a quarterback than Eli Manning either.

  17. It’s true what they say, talent isn’t everything. Rodgers’ lack of motivation and his complacency is probably why the Packers only have 1 Super Bowl with him. Just look back at his playoff losses. So many times they played beatable teams but Rodgers didn’t do anything – whether it was not scoring a TD after the first quarter in the 2014 NFCCG against the Seahawks, or going scoreless until garbage time in the 2016 NFCCG against the Falcons, or scoring 13 points until a pair of incredibly lucky Hail Mary’s against the Cardinals. All of those game represent shortcomings of him, and yet there’s always an excuse. But is there really?

