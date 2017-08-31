Andre Hal gets three years, $15 million extension

Getty Images

The Texans not only thought enough of Andre Hal to give him a contract extension, but they have committed to him long term. The starting safety signed a three-year extension worth $15 million, including $7 million guaranteed, according to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle.

Hal is an unsung starter for the Texans, playing an important role on the league’s No. 1 defense. Houston lost starting strong safety Quintin Demps in free agency, with Corey Moore expected to fill that void this season.

Hal made 48 tackles and two interceptions last season and added an interception in the Texans’ playoff loss to the Patriots.