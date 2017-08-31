Arizona State unveils Pat Tillman statue

AP

Arizona State University unveiled a statue paying tribute to the late Pat Tillman at Sun Devil Stadium on Wednesday.

Tillman played at ASU from 1994-97 before entering the NFL as a seventh-round pick of the Cardinals. He spent four seasons playing safety before giving up his NFL career to join the United States Army in the wake of the September 11 attacks. Tillman was killed in action in a friendly fire incident in 2004.

The statue, which joins one at University of Phoenix Stadium, has been placed behind the north end zone and carries a plaque with a quote from Tillman.

“Somewhere inside, we hear a voice. It leads us in the direction of who we wish to become. But it is up to us whether or not to follow.”

Members of Tillman’s family attended the ceremony on Wednesday.

“He was a good role model,” Patrick Tillman, Sr. said, via the Arizona Republic. “It’s awkward seeing it that way, but he was a good role model. He was a good adult. I hope that he serves as an example. He led a good life.”

Arizona State coach Todd Grantham said players will touch the statue as they make their way from the locker room to the field in what he said he hopes becomes a tradition forever.