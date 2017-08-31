Arthur Blank pledges to match up to $1 million in Houston flood relief donations

Getty Images

Falcons owner Arthur Blank will join several of his peers in donating money to aid in the relief efforts for those affected by the destructive flooding in and around Houston due to Hurricane Harvey.

Blank announced on Thursday that he will match up to $1 million in donations to the Red Cross through his family foundation. The announcement asks fans of the Falcons and the MLS’ Atlanta United, also owned by Blank, to donate through a dedicated page on the organization’s website through September 15 in order to be among the funds matched by Blank.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out for the people of Houston and surrounding areas as they begin a long recovery from the impact of this terrible disaster, as well as the heroes that have sprung into action showing us great courage and again reminding us of the very best of America,” Blank said in a statement. “The work and resources needed by the people there are going to be almost unimaginable so we hope the incredible fans of both of our teams will join us by giving whatever they can to support our brothers and sisters in a time of incredible need.”

Patriots owner Robert Kraft has made a similar pledge and several other teams and players have come up with their own ways to donate to the effort to help those who have had their lives turned upside down this week.