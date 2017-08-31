Bears have Mitch Trubisky in training wheels

Getty Images

The Bears started rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky in tonight’s fourth and final preseason game, but they waited a long time to let him pass.

Trubisky took the field tonight and handed off. And handed off again. And again. By the end of the first quarter, Trubisky had played three series, handed off nine times and thrown zero passes. The Bears went three-and-out on all three possessions.

Apparently Bears coach John Fox and his staff want to give Trubisky some experience with live game action, running the huddle and making calls, but don’t want to risk him getting hit throwing a pass. That’s an unusual way to bring a young quarterback along, but it’s not necessarily the wrong approach. After all, the fourth preseason game is all about not getting important players hurt, and although Trubisky is currently a backup behind Mike Glennon, he’s about as important a player as there is to the long-term success of the franchise.

In the second quarter, the Bears finally let Trubisky throw a pass. His first pass fell incomplete, but the fans at Soldier Field cheered, finally able to see Trubisky do what he was drafted to do. After that, Trubisky rolled out, ran out of bounds and got hit on the sideline, drawing a penalty flag on the Browns for a late hit. That’s exactly what the Bears don’t want to see.