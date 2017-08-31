Brandon Beane “doesn’t know” if Marcell Dareus is on board

Getty Images

Brandon Beane made it clear when the Bills sent Marcell Dareus home from Baltimore before their preseason game Saturday that “everybody’s got to be on board.” But the team’s General Manager isn’t sure his defensive tackle got the message.

“I don’t know,” Beane said when asked the question on WKBW-TV’s pregame coverage, via al.com.

“Time will tell,” Beane said. “It was disappointing, as I said, after that game. He was contrite yesterday and said the right things. Actions speak louder than words. Time will tell. Hopefully, he is. We hope he’ll play to his potential. We know what kind of player he can be. We hope to see that on the field.”

Dareus was disciplined for violating a team rule, reportedly for missing the team buses to the stadium and arriving two hours before kickoff. Dareus, who has returned to practice from a hip injury, said earlier this week he took “full responsibility” and has a “clear understanding” of what’s expected.

Dareus, 27, has five seasons left on a $97.574 million deal that pays him a base salary of $9.75 million this season.