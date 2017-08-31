Brandon Beane hopeful for Tyrod Taylor’s return for Week 1, but feels good about Nathan Peterman

Getty Images

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane feels “good” that Tyrod Taylor will start the season opener. Better still, Beane said Taylor feels good about the prospects to be back for the game against the Jets on Sept. 10.

“I feel good about it,” Beane said Thursday on WGR 550’s John Murphy Show. “I’ve seen Tyrod, talked to him. I think from a layman’s perspective, he seems like he’s doing well, and I feel like he, in his mind, is on track and ready to play that Week 1. And if he’s out there, he’s the guy we want. He’s the starter. He’s got a lot of starts in this league, and we’re looking forward to him leading us out. If for some reason he’s unable to do that, then Nathan [Peterman will be ready]. The fortunate part of it is it did happen early in that game. Nathan got a lot of reps with the ones. You can’t replicate that game situation. That’s the one positive that he at least got those that if for some reason Tyrod can’t go or if something happens in the game that Tyrod can’t go.”

Taylor remains in concussion protocol. He was injured in the first quarter of Saturday’s pregame game against the Ravens.

Beane, though, expressed optimism at the play of Peterman, a fifth-round pick, even though Peterman has completed only 34 of 68 passes for 372 yards with a touchdown, no interceptions and a 71.4 passer rating in three preseason games.

“We thought well of him in scouting him in Carolina,” said Beane, who the Bills hired in May. “When I got here, he is better than I expected. The one thing you try to investigate [is the intangibles], and we only did so much research there, so I didn’t know all the intangibles. This guy has the moxie, the pocket presence, the leadership. You see him talk to veteran players, young players. Everything. He seems to be natural. They seem to attract [to him]. That’s what you’re looking for in leaders and we know how important the quarterback position is, and he’s got a lot of that.”

Veteran T.J. Yates also remains in concussion protocol, forcing the Bills to bring in Keith Wenning to back up Peterman for tonight’s preseason finale against the Lions.