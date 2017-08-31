Browns reportedly have interest in Jermaine Kearse

Posted by Charean Williams on August 31, 2017, 3:20 PM EDT
The Browns have interest in Seahawks receiver Jermaine Kearse, according to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. The Seahawks have Kearse on the trading block, ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported Thursday.

Kearse, Cabot reports, is one of a number of receivers the receiver-needy Browns are considering.

The Seahawks have a logjam at the position, and, with some younger receivers emerging, hope to get something in return for Kearse. He has proved a trustworthy target for Russell Wilson, making 41 catches for 510 yards and a touchdown last season and 49 receptions for 685 yards and five touchdowns the previous year.

Kearse, 27, enters the second year of a three-year, $13.5 million deal, with a $2.2 million base this season and $5 million next.

  2. The guy Will infuriate Brown’s fans by making crazy clutch catches, but dropping easy ones, and disappearing for stretches. He caught the game winning TD both NFC title games Seahawks won couple years back.

  6. hawks1124 says:

    August 31, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    ___________________________________________

    I agree, but the good news is: Every catch is a clutch must make catch on the Browns. Hope nothing but the best for both parties if this happens.

